Audio leak: 'DMK will not file case against Annamalai for PTR'

CHENNAI: After the leak of audio by BJP TN chief K Annamalai, the ruling DMK said that the party will not file a case on the issue.

Addressing the media, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, "Since the audio issue is personal, it is PTR who should file the case, DMK will not. He has said that the audio is fake. PTR should file a complaint regarding further legal action. BJP leader Annamalai is making false allegations against DMK members."

Several Opposition leaders urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take legal action against this allegation.

Earlier, Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Shah to probe into the leaked audio clips that were attributed to PTR.

The Finance Minister dismissed the clips as fabricated using advanced technology and called the audio leak a job of a blackmail group. The group aims to create a rift between him and his party leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin, PTR said in a video release to the media.