Hydrological data to be collected at Ramsar sites in TN

CHENNAI: All the Ramsar wetlands in the State are profiled for their hydrological and edaphic factors as the State Environment Department has invited reputed institutions and organisations to conduct the baseline study on the wetlands of 'international importance'.

According to an expression of interest (EOI) issued by the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, the baseline study will be conducted under Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission.

Under the study, the authority will collect data pertaining to the amount of sediments stored in the wetlands apart from studying ecological, hydrological and biodiversity characters including soil carbon, methane and nitrous oxide content of the Ramsar sites.

Presently, the State has 14 Ramsar wetland sites of which 13 were notified in 2022.

As part of the biodiversity parameter, the authority will ascertain the extent and impact of invasive species and prepare the eradication plan of invasive species. Hydrological parameters include water turbidity, dissolved oxygen, biological oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand and salinity.

The authority will use the collected data to estimate the periodic changes as a part of the State Wetland Monitoring System (SWMS).

Meanwhile, the State government has appointed Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) in Coimbatore to prepare integrated management plans for the newly-notified Ramsar sites.

The 13 newly-announced Ramsar sites are Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest, Karikili bird sanctuary, Vedanthangal bird sanctuary, Pichavaram Mangrove, Vellode bird sanctuary, Suchindram Theroor wetland complex, Vembanur wetland complex, Chitrangudi bird sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine biosphere reserve, Kanjirankulam bird sanctuary, Koonthankulam bird sanctuary, Udhayamarthandapuram bird sanctuary and Vadavur bird sanctuary. Point Calimere wildlife and bird sanctuary was announced as a Ramsar site in 2004.