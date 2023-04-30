Behind the scenes of crime investigation

Thanks to Hollywood and the streaming sites, many Indians know more about the FBI than our own investigative agencies and often consider it a trailblazer. However, interestingly enough, while the premier agency formed its identification division in 1924, India had a head start of more than two decades, having formed the world’s first Finger Print Bureau in 1897 with Kolkata as its base. The bureau was functioning in Madras Presidency, too, effectively making Tamil Nadu’s fingerprint bureau a century-old institution sharing the same legacy.

“Fingerprints of no two individuals are the same. I understand it’s like saying the water is wet, but it needs to be told,” says Kalai Kannagi, Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP), echoing Edgar Hoover’s words.

After joining the bureau in 2008 along with 60 others when the then Inspector General of Police, Srilakshmi Prasad, spearheaded the recruitment to strengthen the shrinking bureau, the 54-year-old is now among the senior experts in the fingerprint bureau.

She then aspired to become a school teacher and admits to having little knowledge about the police department. But fate had different plans for her. “I was part of the Velai Illa Pattadhari Sangam (not a film reference, but an actual union of unemployed youth) then and had registered in employment exchange,” Kannagi recalls how she entered the profession.

For more than a decade since 2008, there was no addition to the squad. Then, in 2019, over 170 sub-inspectors joined the bureau. Among them was Chennai police unit’s M Kaarthic Azhagan, who recently came second in the All India Board Examination of Fingerprint Experts held in 2022.

Fingerprints are broadly classified into three categories based on their shape arch, loop and whorl - and it is by delving into this maze of lines on the fingers that the experts do their part. “There are definite characteristics to a print that an expert can identify. If a print lifted from a crime scene matches that of a suspect, we look to match at least 10 characteristics,” said an official.

When they go to a crime scene, the experts look for prints from fingers, palm and sole of the foot. What they get there is called a ‘chance print’, probably the perfect term, as getting a print that would be of use in the investigation is a sheer matter of probability. “Good prints are mostly dependent on sweat. But if the sweating is more, it leads to smudging of the print,” Kaarthic explains.

The most important aspect that decides their success rate is the preservation of the scene of crime, stress both Kannagi and Kaarthic. “That’s what we want the investigators – and the public, too – to know: Preserve a crime scene,” Kaarthic tells DT Next.

In the earlier days, the fingerprint of a suspect or the prints collected from the crime scene and recorded on what is known as a ‘search slip’ had to be manually compared with the fingerprint records of arrested criminals and convicts for a match. It is understandably a cumbersome process; an even more daunting task is comparing it with the search slips of police departments in other states.

But after the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) software was rolled out in 2022, the job became a tad easier. Now, it is no longer possible for criminals to commit a crime and cross the State border to remain in relative safety.

Had she been a teacher, ADSP Kalai Kannagi may not have even raised her voice at a mischievous student. Now, her word can put the hardest of criminals behind bars; in some cases, for a lifetime. Now she has many, many stories to tell — of prints lifted off liquor bottles, cellophane tapes, from a partially decomposed body to name a few. Recalling her days of initial posting in Thanjavur, she remembers a petty criminal, Sony Kumar. “He would leave clear prints at all places,” she laughs.

“It’s a good job. I am happy that I am able to help and contribute to society,” the ADSP tells DT Next. She still teaches, but only police personnel. Experts from the fingerprint bureau conduct regular sessions for the law and order and crime wings on the nuances of extracting fingerprints from crime scenes, the right methodology, etc. “Save fingerprints like you save money in the bank. It will definitely help you,” Kannagi often tells her students.