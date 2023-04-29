TN Edu Dept gives guidelines to issue EMIS ID: Details here

CHENNAI: To avoid issuing two Educational Management Information Systems (EMIS) IDs to school students, the school education department has recently released a set of guidelines.

EMIS ID is given to students studying in all types of schools in Tamil Nadu and all records related to students are collected on the basis of EMIS ID. Hence it is necessary to maintain the same ID from Classes 1 till 12.

However, the department has found that more than one EMIS ID are being issued for students.

According to the circular from the department, the ID must be created for the student during the admission in LKG. And, in case of shifting to another school, the new ID must be created only after consulting the previous school head.

And, for all students enrolled in the school, the principal should download the admission certificate from the EMIS site mentioning the EMIS ID of the student along with the student's name, date of birth and parents' details, the circular instructed.

The parents will be allowed to change personal details by entering the OTP received to the registered mobile numbers, it added.