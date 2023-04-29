Open Mettur dam by June 1st week, agri technocrats suggest to govt

Agriculture technocrats have been providing advice on Delta irrigation to the state government every year. On Friday, one of the members of the senior technocrats, P Kalaivanan came to the farmers grievances meet held in Thanjavur. He released the report for the current year in which he stated that over 100 feet water is available in the Mettur dam and it is expected to receive 232 TMC through the monsoon and the due water share by the Supreme Court direction and so it is ideal to open Mettur dam in the first week of June.