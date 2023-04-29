Liquor vending machines installed to corrupt youth: EPS

"An automatic liquor vending machine has been introduced in Chennai yesterday and moreover, there are reports that more than 800 such machines are going to be installed across the State, which has caused great shock among the public. The introduction of liquor vending machines to corrupt the youth is strongly condemned. It is a shame that this ruling DMK government's Chief Minister M K Stalin is involved in such activities with only consideration of revenue, without any concern for the people."

"While the World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that drinking ordinary soft drinks is harmful to health, the DMK government is encouraging the youth to consume alcoholic beverages freely. The AIADMK strongly condemns the ruling government, which is working to increase the deaths caused by alcohol in the State and is planning to target the people to fill its government and private coffers. DMK should immediately abandon the plan to sell liquor through vending machines."

On April 28 evening, for the first time, a liquor vending machine was installed in the elite Tasmac shop located in a mall in Chennai.

A senior official from Tasmac said that the government has plans to install liquor vending machines in other elite liquor shops depending on the response from the customer.