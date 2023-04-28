Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K Palaniswami
TamilNadu

Probe ordered on EPS’s poll affidavit

In a petition, P Milany from Theni, alleged that Palaniswami had knowingly furnished false information.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A court has directed the city crime branch (CCB) police in Salem to conduct a fair investigation into allegations against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that he furnished false information in an affidavit filed during the Assembly polls. In a petition, P Milany from Theni, alleged that Palaniswami had knowingly furnished false information. Salem Judicial Magistrate G Kalaivani directed the CCB to conduct a fair investigation and register a case, if prima facie evidence is made out. She also directed the police to file a report on or before May 26.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Edappadi K Palaniswami
Salem
city crime branch
furnished false information
prima facie evidence

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in