Probe ordered on EPS’s poll affidavit

COIMBATORE: A court has directed the city crime branch (CCB) police in Salem to conduct a fair investigation into allegations against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that he furnished false information in an affidavit filed during the Assembly polls. In a petition, P Milany from Theni, alleged that Palaniswami had knowingly furnished false information. Salem Judicial Magistrate G Kalaivani directed the CCB to conduct a fair investigation and register a case, if prima facie evidence is made out. She also directed the police to file a report on or before May 26.