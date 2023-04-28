Over 3,100 active COVID count, 343 new cases, 2 fatalities in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 343 new COVID cases including 1 case from the UAE on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36.08 lakh. Two fatalities, one each in Vellore and Salem were reported, taking the toll to 38,068. A 58-year-old woman from Vellore with diabetes and hypertension died due to ventricular tachycardia, and COVID-induced pneumonia at a private hospital. A 58-year-old man from Salem with abdominal pain, diabetes and hypertension was admitted at the government hospital in Salem on April 27. He died due to sepsis, septic shock and COVID-induced pneumonia. Chennai had 67 cases, followed by 45 cases in Coimbatore, 29 cases in Salem, 24 in Kanniyakumari and 20 in Chengalpattu. The State test positivity rate (TPR) was 5.3% after 6,794 people were tested in the past 24 hours. TN’s active cases stood at 3,126 with the highest number of 614 cases in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,66,806.