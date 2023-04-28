Ambasamudram torture: NHRC seeks report from TN DGP within 4 weeks

CHENNAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday directed Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu to file a report within 4 weeks on the case related to custodial torture involving ASP Balveer Singh.

The DGP has been asked about the steps taken so far in connection with the case.

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), which is probing into the alleged custodial torture, which occurred in few police stations under the limits of Ambasamudram subdivision, enquired E Subash (25) of KTC Nagar, Palayamkottai, who lodged a complaint with the Tirunelveli District Crime Branch police, a week ago against Balveer Singh. The CB-CID sleuths questioned Subash in Tirunelveli, sources said.

Days after the alleged heavy handed police brutality came to light, Tirunelveli District Crime Branch police on April 17 filed a case against the suspended ASP.

A case has been registered under 4 Sections, including causing cruelty, threatening to kill, and assault with weapons.

Following videos of victims accusing Balveer Singh surfacing on the internet, outrage sparked among people and human rights activists.