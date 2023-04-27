Vellore sugar mill earns Rs 15 crore profit after two decades
VELLORE: The Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill has earned a profit of Rs 15 crore after nearly two decades, according to mill chairman M Anandan.
The mill crushed 2.20 lakh metric tonnes of cane this year with efforts on to register own cane for 2.50 lakh tonnes, he added. This, if fulfilled will enable the mill to crush nearly 3 lakh tonnes next year, mill officials said.
“The mill’s good working environment and payment of all cane dues is the reason why farmers were willing to register with the facility and the sugar department believing in us diverted cane from other mills,” he said.
The mill’s profit includes selling pressed mud, bio fertilizer and ash for Rs 1 crore, selling slightly more than 9 tonnes molasses for another Rs 7.20 crore and producing and exporting to the state power grid 1.67 crore units for around Rs 9.75 crore.
“It is another matter that Tangedco owes the mill pending dues amounting to Rs 39 crore,” sources revealed.
Hence mill officials were surprised when Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan speaking at an official function at Arimuthumottur near the mill said that many in the mill were using his name to indulge in corruption and that such persons would have to spend time in jail in one and a half months.
“When he belongs to the ruling party why does he have to wait for 45 days to take action when it can be done immediately,” a miffed official seeking anonymity said.
“The fuel outlet started by the mill 4 years ago earned a profit of Rs 55 lakh selling 8 lakh litres petrol and 12 lakh litres diesel in the last financial year and the mill not making any appointments – where chances for corruption are many – we wonder why this speech was thought necessary,” he added.
Asked about this, Anandan said, “I am happy that I have fulfilled my job as mill chairman faithfully.”
The 18-member board – now 16 as one member died and another resigned – has five DMK members who supported me in all actions. “Would this be the case if there was any corruption involved?” he asked.
Mill officials were surprised when Minister Duraimurugan speaking at an official function at Arimuthumottur near the mill said that many in the mill were using his name to indulge in corruption
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android