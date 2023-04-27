Struck by lightning, woman worker dies at factory in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman working at a fireworks factory at V Ramalingapuram in Virudhunagar district died after being struck by lightning on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Pushpam (55), who was engaged in making crackers was hit by lightning and died on the spot.

The Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the factory, where more than 200 workers are working, and doused the fire.

They also recovered Pushpam's mortal remains for post-mortem at a government hospital in Sivakasi.

The Vachakkarapatti police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are investigating.

This incident comes after a 40-year-old woman died struck by lightning in Kancheepuram.

Meanwhile, the Virudhunagar district has been receiving intermittent thunderstorms for the past few days.