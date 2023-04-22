City

Woman dies in Kancheepuram struck by lightning

The victim was taking the clothes that were drying up on the terrace while the tragedy occured.
(Left) Ilavarasi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old woman died struck by lightning in Kancheepuram.

Ilavarasi (40), was at the terrace taking off the clothes that were drying when tragedy struck. She was hit by a lightning and died on the spot.

The Kancheepuram police rushed to the scene and recovered Ilavarasi's mortal remains for postmortem at the government hospital.

