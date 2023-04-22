Woman dies in Kancheepuram struck by lightning

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old woman died struck by lightning in Kancheepuram.
Ilavarasi (40), was at the terrace taking off the clothes that were drying when tragedy struck. She was hit by a lightning and died on the spot.
The Kancheepuram police rushed to the scene and recovered Ilavarasi's mortal remains for postmortem at the government hospital.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android