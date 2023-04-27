No food, water and electricity: Tamils from war-hit Sudan narrate ordeal

CHENNAI: Nine Tamil people who were stuck in the war-hit Sudan arrived in Tamil Nadu on earlier this morning and narrated their ordeal and the situation in Sudan.
A student who returned to Madurai had addressed the reporters where she spoke about the hardships they had faced in the war-hit country. She said ,"Sudan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were fighting fiercely to capture our territory where we stayed."
Both the forces also said they wont attack people, but many people were unknowingly affected by guns and blasts, she added.
"Drinking water and electricity were cut off since the war started in our area and we used the food we had," she said. Indian Consular officer, Government of India and Tamil Nadu government had come forward to help us come to our country, she added.
Another woman named Krithika addressed the situation and said," I have been living in Sudan for the past 8 years, but the situation in the last 15 days has turned everything upside down. We lived like nomads."
"We have left all our hard-earned money there and brought only a piece of cloth with us. I thank the Union Government and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for bringing us safely," she concluded.
Of the nine, five — Rajasekaran, Selvarajan, Divya Rajasekaran, Krithika Gopalakrishnan, Sofia Madhavan and Santosh Kumar —are from Chennai, the remaining four --- Jones Diraviam Jacob, Sethruth Sheeba Soris, Jency Jones Diraviam Jacob and Josna Jones Diraviam Jacob are from Madurai.
At present, through the Union Government's 'Operation Kaveri' project, Indians trapped in Sudan are being rescued and brought to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and from there to Delhi and Mumbai by air.
