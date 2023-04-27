No food, water and electricity: Tamils from war-hit Sudan narrate ordeal

A student who returned to Madurai had addressed the reporters where she spoke about the hardships they had faced in the war-hit country. She said ,"Sudan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were fighting fiercely to capture our territory where we stayed."

Both the forces also said they wont attack people, but many people were unknowingly affected by guns and blasts, she added.

"Drinking water and electricity were cut off since the war started in our area and we used the food we had," she said. Indian Consular officer, Government of India and Tamil Nadu government had come forward to help us come to our country, she added.