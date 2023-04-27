Operation Kaveri: 9 Tamils repatriated from Sudan arrive in TN

The Tamils who stayed at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi were expected to board the 11:50 pm IndiGo airlines flight and touch down Chennai at 2:30 am. However, due to issues to getting the tickets, they boarded a 5.50 am Air India flight and reached the city at 8:30 am.

The repatriated people would be received by State ministers and officials.

At present, through the Union Government's 'Operation Kaveri' project, Indians trapped in Sudan are being rescued and brought to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and from there to Delhi and Mumbai by air.