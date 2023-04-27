Delta canals desilting works taken up on priority basis: Duraimurugan
TIRUCHY: After elaborate discussion with the officials, priority on the desilt works has been given to the canals which are in the worst condition, said Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who inaugurated the special desilt programme to the tune of Rs 90 crore in the Cauvery Delta region on Thursday.
The state has allocated Rs 90 crore for the special desilt works for 2023-24 out of which an amount of Rs 80 crore has been allotted for as many as 636 works to a total distance of 4004.83 km under Tiruchy division. Rs 10 would be used for as many as 55 works under Chennai division.
Meanwhile, the government appointed the monitoring officers- Ramesh Chand Meena (Ariyalur), Anshul Mishra (Cuddalore), Palanisamy (Karur), V Amuthavalli (Mayiladuthurai), Vijayarajkumar (Namakkal), Anil Meshram (Perambalur), Ganesh (Pudukkottai), Subaramanian (Salem), Anand (Thanjavur), Dr K Manivasan (Tiruchy) and L Nirmal Raj (Tiruvarur) and these monitoring officers would personally inspect the desilt works in the respective districts.
On Thursday, Minister Duraimurugan, who inaugurated the desilt works in Ananda Cauvery canal at Bhudalur in Thanjavur said, a detailed discussion with the department officials have been organised based on which the priority on the works were fixed.
“Initially, the desilt works have been planned to restore the canals in dilapidated condition and the officials have been informed to choose the works on priority basis,” said the Minister.
Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Government Whip Kovi Chezhian, Additional Chief Secretary (Water resources) Sandeep Saxena and others were present.
