Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan launching the desilt works in canals in Thanjavur on Thursday

Delta canals desilting works taken up on priority basis: Duraimurugan

The state has allocated Rs 90 crore for the special desilt works for 2023-24 out of which an amount of Rs 80 crore has been allotted for as many as 636 works to a total distance of 4004.83 km under Tiruchy division. Rs 10 would be used for as many as 55 works under Chennai division.