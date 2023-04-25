TN BJP executives to meet Governor Ravi today

CHENNAI: According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tamil Nadu BJP state officials led by BJP vice-president VP Duraisamy are meeting TN Governor RN Ravi in Chennai at 5 pm today.
Also, during this meeting, the BJP officials are going to complain to the that SC, ST reservation is not being properly followed and the funds are not being used, said the report.
