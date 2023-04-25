TamilNadu

TN BJP executives to meet Governor Ravi today

Also, during this meeting, the BJP officials are going to complain to the that SC, ST, reservation is not being properly followed and the funds are not being used, said the report.
TN Governor RN Ravi
TN Governor RN Ravi File
Online Desk

CHENNAI: According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tamil Nadu BJP state officials led by BJP vice-president VP Duraisamy are meeting TN Governor RN Ravi in Chennai at 5 pm today.

Also, during this meeting, the BJP officials are going to complain to the that SC, ST reservation is not being properly followed and the funds are not being used, said the report.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

VP Duraisamy
TN Governor RN Ravi
Governor Ravi
ST reservation
TN BJP executives
BJP state officials

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in