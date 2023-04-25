Still waiting for crop insurance, complain rain-hit Sirkazhi farmers
TIRUCHY: The farmers from Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district, who lost their mature crops in the unexpected heavy rainfall last year, are still waiting for their insurance claims to be settled. Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam must initiate steps to get back the claims or he should step down from his Ministry, said PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee for All Farmers Association on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Pandian said, despite the Union government releasing a compensation of Rs 8,000 per acre to the insurance firms, more than 60 per cent of farmers are still waiting for their claims for more than a year. Similarly, more than 1,000 farmers from Mayiladuthurai district, who had undertaken black gram and lost their crop are also waiting for their insurance claims.
“Due to the disaster the farmers who got crop loans could not repay them promptly but the state government has not so far initiated any step to waive the loan,” he added.
Stating that farmer leaders play a key role in making the government learn about the problems faced by the farmers, Pandian charged that the Agriculture Minister Panneerselvam takes the issues raised personally and attacks the leaders for racking them up.
“The Minister should try to solve the grievances of the farmers, otherwise, he should step down from his post. It is the duty of the farmer leaders to let the government know the problems and we will continue to bring them to the government’s notice. If the government takes it seriously and solves it, the farmers would support them otherwise they would teach a fitting lesson during the appropriate time,” Pandian said.
