'Start Lower Bhavani Canal restoration by May 1 or face protests'
COIMBATORE: A section of farmers protested in the office of Public Works Department (PWD) in Erode on Tuesday demanding to carry out renovation works in the Lower Bhavani Canal.
Farmers gathered at the PWD office in Konavaikal area demanding to commence restoration works of the canal from May 1 as per court orders.
“If the work doesn’t begin, then we have decided to go on a continuous protest from May 5,” claimed farmers.
Though restoration works of the canal began in 2021 following a government order, the works were stopped abruptly forcing the farmers to move court.
“Delay in taking up renovation works resulted in breaches in the canal four times during the irrigation period. Farmers were met with severe loss due to lack of water for farming,” said KV Ponnaiyan, secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayakattu Land Owners Association.
However, another group of farmers have been demanding to cancel the GO issued for renovation works and particularly against concrete lining of the canal.
“The canal should be desilted, bunds strengthened and encroachments removed for water to reach tail end areas. But, concrete lining will destroy the green cover and rich bio-diversity existing along the canal. Also, it may affect the groundwater table and in-turn impact agriculture in several thousands of acres,” said a farmer.
