Over 35,000 govt school HMs to be trained in retention, new admissions
CHENNAI: Headmasters of over 35,000 government and government aided schools across Tamil Nadu will be trained in developing management skills that includes increasing new admissions and retaining students to reduce dropouts.
The School Education Department aims to change their understanding of their current role as functional managers to proactive and innovative leaders.
A senior official from the department told DT Next that training will be given to headmasters in all primary and middle government schools. The government will be allocating Rs 10 crore for the training.
He said, “Over 35,800 primary and middle school headmasters will be participating in the leadership training programme. In the first phase, 6,000 headmasters will be trained. Experts will be training them.”
The official added that they’d focus on a headmaster’s multiple roles and responsibilities, provide space to examine issues that they face today, and facilitate evolving a tactical response to improve the functioning of government schools. “Training would also focus on increasing admissions in government schools and retaining students who want to drop out,” he added. “Group discussion and opinion of headmasters will also be part of the training. The duration of training will be decided soon. Training will also be given for utilising the funds.”
Adding that the training programme would be conducted every year to benefit new headmasters, the official said that yearly assessment and performance report will be prepared for all headmasters, who undergo training. “The report will be scrutinised for further improvement of the work of school heads,” he said.
