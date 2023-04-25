Over 35,000 govt school HMs to be trained in retention, new admissions

The official added that they’d focus on a headmaster’s multiple roles and responsibilities, provide space to examine issues that they face today, and facilitate evolving a tactical response to improve the functioning of government schools. “Training would also focus on increasing admissions in government schools and retaining students who want to drop out,” he added. “Group discussion and opinion of headmasters will also be part of the training. The duration of training will be decided soon. Training will also be given for utilising the funds.”