TN gvt gets spl license for allowing liquor in marriage halls, stadiums

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has obtained a special license for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions.

A notification has been published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette saying that the Tamil Nadu government has notified that liquor can be served in marriage halls and sports grounds with special permission.

According to this, the Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition can grant special permission after obtaining the permission of the District Collector.

It has been informed that alcoholic beverages can be served in wedding halls and sports grounds after obtaining special permission under the Act PL 2N.

This new license entry will make it easy to assess liquor serving for commercial places like weddings and sports halls, apart from Tasmac, bars, and star hotels.

In the restrictions related to this notification, it is also said that the police in the respective area can monitor if necessary, and registration fees are also fixed for this special permit.