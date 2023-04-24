PIL in HC against special licence to serve liquor at wedding halls

A gazette notification issued by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department last month stated that the special license for a specific time duration of one or more days would be issued by the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise) with the prior approval of the district collector on payment of licence fees.

K Balu, President - Advocates' Forum for Social Justice filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking an order declaring that impugned amendment to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981 issued by the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department as illegal, unconstitutional and against the interest of public.

The petition is expected to come up for trial soon.