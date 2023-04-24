Light to moderate rain likely in 4 TN dists for next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: According to Regional Meteorological Centre, due to the lower layers of the tropical cyclone, the easterly and westerly winds will meet over South India, thus bringing rains to parts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

The RMC statement said that in Tamil Nadu, four districts, namely Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Ramanathapuram, will witness light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning for the next 3 hours.