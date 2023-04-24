TamilNadu

K'taka elections: AIADMK's Pulakeshinagar candidate withdraws

The party accepted BJP's request and accepted to withdraw from the elections, said General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
CHENNAI: The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday said the party's lone candidate fielded for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls would be withdrawn following a request from the BJP.

Senior BJP leaders from Delhi spoke to Palaniswami over the phone on Monday and sought the withdrawal of party nominee D Anbarasan from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) segment, an AIADMK release here said.

Heeding the BJP's request, Anbarasan has withdrawn his candidature, the release said.

The AIADMK and BJP, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, are allies in Tamil Nadu.

