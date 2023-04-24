K'taka elections: AIADMK's Pulakeshinagar candidate withdraws

CHENNAI: The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday said the party's lone candidate fielded for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls would be withdrawn following a request from the BJP.

Senior BJP leaders from Delhi spoke to Palaniswami over the phone on Monday and sought the withdrawal of party nominee D Anbarasan from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) segment, an AIADMK release here said.