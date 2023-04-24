I-T Dept raids at DMK MLA's residence, supporters protest

CHENNAI: Income Tax (I-T) Department raids are underway on Monday at the residence of DMK MLA MK Mohan, a close confidant of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Meanwhile, simultaneous raids are being carried out at the premises of a real estate company alleged to have links with the Chief Minister.

Raids are also being carried out at the residence of Praveen, who is a cousin of Sabareesan -- the son-in-law of Stalin.

I-T Department sleuths have also searched the residence of Shanmugaraj, who is the auditor of Sabareesan.

Tamil Nadu BJP president, K Annamalai has publicly released the 'DMK files' which detail corruption in the DMK regime, both present and in 2011 when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister.

The raids are seen as a political move by the Union government.

DMK workers have staged a sit-in dharna near Mohan's residence