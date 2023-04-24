Girl consumes thinner mistaking it for water in Namakkal, dies
COIMBATORE: In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old-girl died and her sister was hospitalised after they consumed paint thinner, while mistaking it for drinking water in Namakkal on Monday.
Police said the three-year-old G Thejsri and five-year-old Mouli Sri from Pallipalayam consumed the chemical substance, while mistaking it for water.
Their parents Govindaraj and Gomathi were both working as daily wagers and didn’t notice their children consuming the chemical.
Govindaraj had bought the thinner, to be used for mixing with paint, to carry out painting work in the house.
After both the children consumed the chemical substance, they both swooned and began to froth.
Shocked on seeing them lying unconscious, the parents took them to a government hospital in Pallipalayam.
However, doctors declared the three-year-old girl to be dead already, while the other girl has been undergoing treatment in a serious condition.
The police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android