DMK allies to meet Stalin seeking Factories Amendment Bill withdrawal

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) party leaders are set to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday to withdraw the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, enabling 12 hours of work per day for factory workers, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Accordingly, leaders of the left-wing -- Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), and others will meet the Chief Minister at 7 pm at the Secretariat in Chennai to urge the withdrawal of the Bill.