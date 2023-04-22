Woman worker killed in cracker unit explosion near Sivakasi

MADURAI: A woman employee was killed in an explosion that occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Kangarakottai village near Elayirampannai in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be known. The deceased has been identified as Jayachithra (24), wife of Arunachalam from Marganathapuram village near Vembakottai. Virudhunagar District Fire Officer A. Vivekanandan and Revenue officials inspected the spot and held enquiries, sources said.

The explosion set ablaze thirteen two-wheelers that were parked on the accident site, Elayirampannai Station Fire Officer Kannan said. Based on a complaint by Marganathapuram Village Administrative Officer Ponraj, Elayairampannai police have filed a case, sources said.

In another case near Sivakasi, a godown storing raw material aluminium powder meant for manufacturing crackers, caught fire a few seconds after lightning.

The godown was located along Alamarathupatti Road, Sivakasi. The fire was brought under control. However, there’s no casualty reported, R. Venkatesan, Sivakasi Station Fire Officer, said.