Tirunelveli begins works to save drinking water for summer
MADURAI: The Tirunelveli District Administration began several measures to overcome water scarcity during the summer season. According to district collector K.P. Karthikeyan, the administration has taken up 108 drinking water resource development works at a cost of Rs 529.35 lakh.
As per the directive of the state government, works are in progress to set up borewells and also to desilt wells to augment the capacity of storing water. Hence, the people are advised to use water judiciously during this summer, the collector said.
Moreover, teams have been formed to conduct surprise checks on illegal suction of drinking water and motor pumps would be seized, if anybody is found to be using them.
The teams would conduct checks in localities under the limits of Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Kalakad, Manur, Nanguneri, Palayamkottai, Pappakudi, Radhapuram and Vallioor in the district. People can lodge complaints of any water-related issues with the offices of panchayat unions.
