K’taka polls: EPS to field Anbarasan in Pulikeshi Nagar constituency

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the candidate for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

The party announced D Anbarasan as the candidate for Pulikeshi Nagar constituency.

The State will go to single-phase poll on May 10 and counting will be held on May 13.

It is to be noted that in 2018, the constituency was won by Congress’ R Akhanda Srinivasamurthy who defeated B Prasannakumar of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 81,626 votes.