TamilNadu

K’taka polls: EPS to field Anbarasan in Pulikeshi Nagar constituency

BJP’s Murali will face Anbarasan in Pulikeshi Nagar.
Edappadi Palaniswami
Edappadi Palaniswami
Online Desk

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the candidate for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

The party announced D Anbarasan as the candidate for Pulikeshi Nagar constituency.

The State will go to single-phase poll on May 10 and counting will be held on May 13.

It is to be noted that in 2018, the constituency was won by Congress’ R Akhanda Srinivasamurthy who defeated B Prasannakumar of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 81,626 votes.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

2023 Assembly elections
AIADMK general secretary
Karnataka elections
Karnataka assembly elections
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami
Karnataka Elections 2023
AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami
D Anbarsan
Pulikeshi Nagar constituency
Pulikeshi Nagar
BJP’s Murali
R Akhanda Srinivasamurthy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in