Indian Stamp Amendment among 17 Bills passed in state Assembly

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Assembly on the final day of the session passed 17 Bills, including the Indian Stamp (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill 2023, on Friday.

Since 2001, the rate of stamp duty for most of the instruments have not been revised and the cost of printing of physical non-judicial stamp paper has increased manifold time since then.

Hence, the government decided to revise the stamp duty for some of the instruments by suitably amending Schedule-I of the Central Act II of 1899.

On the final day of the session, Stamp (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed. According to the Bill, the minimum denomination of non-judicial stamp paper in the state would not be less than Rs 100.

The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Third Amendment) Amendment Bill 2023, The Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Amendment Bill 2023, The Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill 2023, The Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders (Amendment) Bill 2023, and The Chennai City Police (Amendment) Bill 2023 were among the Bills passed.