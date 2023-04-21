Fresh controversy as dropout declared pass in Thiruvalluvar Univ result

When students of a private college in Vellore approached the varsity demanding an explanation, the university faulted teachers for not shading the correct spaces in the exam forms.

Meanwhile, a fresh confusion erupted as a student, who discontinued and had also taken the transfer certificate (TC) in third semester, was declared pass in the fifth semester in the final results released two days ago.

The student M Sathish who studied BSc computer science (31920U18037) in the Mazharul Uloom College at Ambur received his TC on October 22, 2021, when he was in his third semester. The final results showed that he had passed two subjects in the fifth semester scoring 59 and 61 marks respectively.

Exam Controller Chandran said, “As he was in middle of his course at Ambur college he would have already been assigned a register number. But due to some mistake the results were reflected in the result list of the Ambur college. We have rectified this.”