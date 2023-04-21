Enrolment in TN high and higher secondary schools dips: CAG

CHENNAI: Despite the stellar performance of Tamil Nadu at all India level in terms of Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), the enrolments in government high and secondary and higher secondary schools declined by 14.76 per cent and 11.84 per cent respectively during 2016-21, even as private schools were attracting increasing number of students.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which was tabled in Tamil Nadu Assembly, further said Tamil Nadu achieved (2020-21) a GER of 94.20 per cent and 78.60 per cent at secondary and higher secondary levels against the all India rate of 79.89 per cent and 53.80 per cent respectively.

However, the report said that it was seen that while the higher secondary level enrolment in aided and unaided private schools and other schools had increased by 3.97 per cent during 2016-21, it had fallen by 11.84 per cent in government and local body run schools.

Similarly, while the secondary level enrolment in aided and unaided private schools and other schools had increased by a marginal 0.60 per cent during 2016-21, it had fallen by 14.76 per cent in government and local body run schools.

The report, quoting government survey, further said that of the 5.34 lakh Out of School Children (OoSC) surveyed, only 1.89 lakh students were admitted back to schools.

A total 10,482 students were identified as overaged.

Intervention through welfare scheme

The CAG report said that implementation of various schemes aimed at retaining students, with an annual outlay of about Rs 2,400 crore, suffered due to inefficient handling at all levels.

Although the scheme envisaged supply of laptops to students to develop their computer skills, during 2017-20, only 14.83 lakh of the students (80 per cent) received the laptops while studying at school.

The report said 2.32 lakh students who cleared Class 12 examination during 2017-18, did not receive the laptops, before completion of their school studies defeating the objective of the scheme to improve the computer skills of school students.

In June 2019, it was decided to prioritise students currently studying in Classes 11 and 12, thereby the students who had already completed Class 12 would be given the least priority.

Free shoes and footwear scheme

Pointing out that wasteful expenditure of 5.47 crore due to accumulated stock of footwear, the CAG report said in 2020-21, the department was left with 3.46 lakh footwear at the end of 2019-20, without any use which ultimately led to cost the exchequer.

Despite availability of details in EMIS, the incorrect compiling of requirements had resulted in blocking of government funds of Rs 7.28 crore due to excess purchase of 4.88 lakh school bags, the report added.

The CAG also recommended that government may ensure that cost-free laptop scheme and the schemes for supply of footwear and school bags are closely monitored for systematic and timely distribution.