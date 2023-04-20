Pvt school teachers told to evaluate board exam papers

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has mandated all private school teachers to participate in Class 10 paper evaluation that is set to begin on April 25.

The direction has come after most private school teachers were found reluctant to evaluate.

The Class 10 board exam in TN began on April 6 and the last exam was scheduled on April 20.

A government school teacher said, "Private teachers evaluating board exams are stern in correcting the papers of government school teachers. Despite urging them to conduct a fair correction; most do not follow the norms."

Additionally, teachers also alleged that most private school teachers are not equipped to correct the answer sheets of government school students.

"There are very few private school teachers who are equipped to evaluate board exam papers. And, most do not have the necessary knowledge or understanding to correctly evaluate and assign marks,” added the teacher working at a government school in Cuddalore.

Meanwhile, the private school teachers who DT Next contacted refused to respond.