NECC hikes egg price by 10 paise in Namakkal zone

CHENNAI: National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), a body that fixes the wholesale price of eggs, has hiked the procurement price per egg by 10 paise in Namakkal zone.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of P Selvaraj, the zonal chairman of NECC, the price of eggs was hiked by 10 paise and the farm gate price of an egg was fixed at Rs 4.20 in Namakkal zone.

For the last two months ago, the price of an egg was at Rs 5.65. On April 12, the price of an egg was fixed at Rs 4.40 per egg. However, traders were purchasing eggs from poultry farmers for ₹4.10 per egg (a 30 paisa discount from the NECC price).

The procurement price of these eggs is determined based on climatic conditions, festival season demand, and consumption of eggs.

There are more than a thousand poultry farms in Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Perundurai, and Coimbatore. Eggs are largely supplied from the Namakkal zone, which is known as one of the biggest egg-producing regions in the country. The eggs produced in Namakkal is sent to different states across the country and also to abroad.