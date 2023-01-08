TamilNadu

First time in 50 yrs: Hike in egg price from tomorrow in TN

The price hike will come into effect from tomorrow (9-1-2023) morning. Since, it is winter season now, the consumption and sale of eggs have started increasing
CHENNAI: The national egg coordination committee announced on Sunday that the price of an egg has been increased by 10 paise to Rs 5.65 per egg from yesterday's farm purchase price of Rs 5.55 paise.

The price hike will come into effect from tomorrow (9-1-2023) morning. Since, it is winter season now, the consumption and sale of eggs have started increasing.

Egg exports from Namakkal areas to foreign countries have increased. Due to the cold conditions in the northern states, the consumption and sale of eggs there have increased. As a result, a large number of people are being sent from Namakkal. At the same time, egg prices are also rising in other regions.

