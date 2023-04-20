TamilNadu

Big win: ECI recognises EPS as AIADMK’s General Secretary

The former chief minister had on Wednesday announced Anbarasan as candidate to contest in Pulakeshinagar constituency.
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a big setback to ousted leader O Panneerselvam, the Election Commission of India on Thursday approved Edappadi K Palaniswami as the General Secretary of AIADMK and alloted 'Two Leaves symbol' to contest in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The former chief minister had on Wednesday announced Anbarasan as candidate to contest in Pulakeshinagar constituency.

EPS was unanimously elected as the party's general secretary after the HC lifted the bar on announcing the election results.

The court also validated the resolutions passed during the July 11 AIADMK GC meeting which was contested by EPS' friend-turned-foe O Panneerselvam.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK
O. Panneerselvam
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam
Karnataka assembly elections
AIADMK’s ousted leader O Panneerselvam
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami
Pulakeshinagar constituency
Election Commmision of India

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in