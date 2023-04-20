Big win: ECI recognises EPS as AIADMK’s General Secretary

CHENNAI: In a big setback to ousted leader O Panneerselvam, the Election Commission of India on Thursday approved Edappadi K Palaniswami as the General Secretary of AIADMK and alloted 'Two Leaves symbol' to contest in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The former chief minister had on Wednesday announced Anbarasan as candidate to contest in Pulakeshinagar constituency.

EPS was unanimously elected as the party's general secretary after the HC lifted the bar on announcing the election results.

The court also validated the resolutions passed during the July 11 AIADMK GC meeting which was contested by EPS' friend-turned-foe O Panneerselvam.