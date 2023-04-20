All higher secondary schools get career guidance cell in TN

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has set up a career guidance cell at all the higher secondary schools of Tamil Nadu. This initiative is part of Naan Mudhalvan scheme, a programme implemented to provide career guidance and upskilling to improve employment opportunities among students.

For best implementation of the cell and better outcomes, currently a state-level training is being held, followed by which training will be extended to other school-level career guidance cells. And, post the training, the cell will begin functioning from May 6.

According to department officials, cells at the school level will comprise a School Management Committee (SMC) member, a former student of the school, a teacher who had undergone a career guidance training and lastly a cadre from National Service Scheme (NSS).

Meanwhile, since November last year, State-run schools have been taking various steps regarding career guidance to higher secondary students. A study material was released by the SED and distributed to 10 lakh students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, with focus to identify, train and offer career and academic guidance to students of government schools.

Besides this, students were informed on topics such as All India Entrance Examinations (AIEE), how to perform SWOC (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, challenges) analysis, employability skills, campus interviews, employment opportunities, preparations for competitive exams, courses to pursue for higher education, affordable colleges and universities nearby.