Udhay sends Annamalai legal notice over "DMK Files"

CHENNAI: Suing TN BJP chief Annamalai over "defamation" and "infringement of privacy" of Udhayanidhi Stalin's children in the "DMK Files" (assets and graft list of DMK leaders), the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister has slapped a legal notice seeking legal damages of Rs 50 crore.

A notice was sent to Annamalai by senior advocate and DMK MP P Wilson. The notice stated that Annamalai through "DMK Files" has levelled "baseless allegations" against his client.

The notice claimed that the video has infringed privacy of Udhayanidhi's minor daughter in MK Stalin's family tree when she bears no position in the party. It further stated the valuation of Red Giant movies, where Udhay was a partner, was "concocted" by Annamalai as the figure furnished by Udhay was just Rs 30 crore, but the former top cop came up with a "fanciful" figure of Rs 2,010 crore.

Charges of "conflict of interest" too have been called "defamatory" in the notice as Udhayanidhi claims to have been a director of "Noble Promoters Pvt. Ltd" and not of "Noble Steel" as alleged by Annamalai. Udhay had exited from the post, as mentioned in the notice, in 2010.

The Sports Minister sought damages of Rs 50 crore along with public apology and to stop sharing the allegations in any way within 48 hours to avoid civil and criminal proceedings against Annamalai.