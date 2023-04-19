State gives priority for SC/STs’ edu: Minister N Kayalvizhi
CHENNAI: Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi told the State Assembly that the government has been spending Rs 2,206 crore, accounting for 62.8 per cent of the total fund allocated to the department, for educational schemes to enhance literacy rate and educational standard of the SC/ST students.
“Out of 3,512 crore allocated for the department for the fiscal year 2023-2024, Rs 2,206 crore has been earmarked for educational schemes. This shows the department is giving priority to the development of education that is the basis for the integrated development of the Adri Dravidar people,” said the Minister while replying to the debate on demand for grants for the department.
On addressing issues related to SC/ST issues, the minister said the government constituted TN state commission for Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes on October 13 last year.
So far, the commission has received 1,826 petitions. Of this, as many as 987 cases have been finalised.
“The government has also reconstituted a state level vigilance and monitoring committee under the Chairmanship of the CM. It held meetings thrice and measures have been taken to address various issues,” the Minister said.
