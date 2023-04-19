Madurai Chithirai fest: Officials told to ensure hygiene, amenities

Corporation mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, who presided over the meeting in the presence of Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, defined the specific roles and responsibilities of officials for the successful conduct of the festival.

Considering the huge gathering, officials are instructed to ensure a standard of cleanliness and public hygiene along Chithirai streets, Masi streets and Avani Moola streets surrounding the temple and along both sides of the Vaigai riverbanks involving rotational shift workers. All basic facilities including drinking water, mobile and e-toilets, uninterrupted power supply, medical team and emergency services including ambulance van would be ensured and Fire and Rescue Services personnel deployed in the interest of devotees.