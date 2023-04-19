Madurai Chithirai fest: Officials told to ensure hygiene, amenities
MADURAI: The authorities of District Administration and Corporation in Madurai are gearing up to organise the much awaited annual Chithirai festival, which is set to begin on April 23 with a flag hoisting amidst a huge gathering of devotees at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. A meeting in this regard was convened at the Corporation office, sources said on Wednesday.
The highlight of the twelve-day festival is scheduled on May 2 when the devotees would witness the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar and the car festival on May 3. The entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai river is scheduled on May 5.
Corporation mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, who presided over the meeting in the presence of Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, defined the specific roles and responsibilities of officials for the successful conduct of the festival.
Considering the huge gathering, officials are instructed to ensure a standard of cleanliness and public hygiene along Chithirai streets, Masi streets and Avani Moola streets surrounding the temple and along both sides of the Vaigai riverbanks involving rotational shift workers. All basic facilities including drinking water, mobile and e-toilets, uninterrupted power supply, medical team and emergency services including ambulance van would be ensured and Fire and Rescue Services personnel deployed in the interest of devotees.
The officials are instructed to put up LED screens at crowd gathering points and crowd monitoring drones would be deployed. Moreover, temporary vehicle parking lots would be facilitated. Deputy Commissioner of Police BK Aravind, Deputy Mayor of Corporation T. Nagarajan and officials from the HRCE Department took part in the meeting, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android