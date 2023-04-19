ED attaches sea cucumber smuggler’s properties worth Rs 5.7 crore

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 5.7 cr worth properties of Villayutham, a sea cucumber smuggler in Rameswaram. He was arrested by the ED in WP Act and PMLA last month.

The properties include vacant plots, farm lands, buildings including Hotel Ramajayam in Rameswaram. The ED had initiated money laundering investigation based on FIRs registered by TN Police and Wildlife Authorities under various sections of Wildlife Protection Act.

Investigation revealed that Villayutham had been using the business entities floated by him such as VVN Sea Foods, VV Agency, Hotel Raamajayam, VV Sea Shell Mart, VV Dry Fish Process and Hotel Raamajayam restaurant to project the proceeds obtained from smuggling activities as legal business income.

He had deposited the proceeds from smuggling in the form of cash, amounting to multiple crores, in the bank accounts maintained in his name, and that of his wife, children and various business entities operated by them.