Child killed in accident, TNSTC, insurer told to pay Rs 20.92L
CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai directed Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to pay Rs 20.92 lakh as compensation to the parents of a girl who died in an accident involving a government bus.
K Durairaj and D Malathi from Ariyalur moved the court of small causes seeking compensation for the death of their daughter Malini in a bus accident in July 7, 2017. On that day, Malini and Durairaj were travelling on a TNSTC bus to Thanjavur when it collided with a minivan while crossing Vallam-Aalakudi overbridge.
The metal plates carried in the van injured Malini, who died on the spot, said their counsel, adding that the corporation – the owner of the bus - and the owner and insurer of the van were liable to pay compensation.
When the case came up for hearing, first respondent TNSTC denied responsibility, blaming the van driver for the mishap. According to the corporation, the accident happened due to the rash and negligent driving of the minivan.
However, the New India Assurance Company, the insurer of the van, countered this stating that the accident was caused due to negligence on the part of the bus driver. Hence, he said, the compensation should be paid by the TNSTC.
After hearing all parties, the court directed both TNSTC and New India Assurance Company to pay Rs 20.92 lakh as compensation for the family of the deceased.
