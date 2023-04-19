Bill moved to revamp provisions of Land Pooling Area Development Scheme

CHENNAI: A Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act to revamp the provisions of the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme was tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Moving the Bill in the House, State Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said that the existing provisions of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Third Amendment) Act, 2018 were not effective to promote schemes such as the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme in the state.

Legislations of various states which are successfully implementing such schemes were studied and the shortcomings in the said Tamil Nadu Act 31 of 2018 were identified.

"In order to encourage larger participation of land owners in such schemes and for its effective implementation and development of infrastructure in the state, it is proposed to revamp the provisions of the said scheme," Muthusamy told the House. The Land Pooling Area Development Scheme, which enables planned development in new areas, provides basic amenities and mobilises land for trunk infrastructure proposals of the government, which otherwise have to be acquired through land acquisition process.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said that Land Pooling Area Development Schemes will be a game changer in urban development of the state when implemented in an acceptable format to the landowners and the promoting agencies of the government.

Bill to amend Fisheries University Act 2012 tabled:

The state government also moved another Bill to suitably amend the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University Act, 2012 to enable the government to appoint vice chancellor for the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University. The bill was moved by state fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan in line with the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed for amending 12 state university laws earlier.