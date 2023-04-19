Announcements of tourism department: Details here

CHENNAI: To promote ECR as a meeting, incentive, conferences and exhibitions tourism (MICE) destination, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to construct a state-of-the-art convention centre at Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) beach resort complex in Mamallapuram at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Making new announcements for his department, State Tourism Minister K Ramachandran told the House that TTDC will develop the 30-acre island area located at Muttukadu as a coastal tourism destination with various entertainment activities like adventure sports, board walks, bird watching decks and other amenities at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Stating that new viewpoints will be established at various tourist destination in the State, the minister said the existing view points will be upgraded across important destinations in the State at a total cost of Rs 10 crore.

He said guided tours will be organised in major temples of Tamil Nadu in association with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. "To promote medical and wellness tourism, annual Tamil Nadu Medical Value Travel Summit will be conducted in Chennai in collaboration with various stakeholders,” he added.

Ramachandran said that the State government will be conducting feasibility study to set up floating restaurants at lakes in Yercaud, Kodaikanal, Ooty and Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. He said Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur district, an UNESCO world heritage site, will be developed with various tourist amenities like entry plaza, parking sinages, e-vehicles and other facilities at a cost of Rs 5 crore.