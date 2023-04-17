Summer tourism reaches its peak in Kodaikanal

This year, various tourism hotspots in Kodaikanal attracted visitors in advance since the last holiday weekend. It experienced a similar trend this weekend which included the Tamil New Year holiday, Vetrivel, an authorised tourist guide in Kodaikanal told DT Next on Sunday.

There could be an even more huge influx of tourists from April 20 onwards due to school summer vacations. “It requires a minimum of three days for the visitors to go through an ultimate tour including sightseeing trips, eco-tourism, forest tourism, agriculture and rural tourism, and other ways to explore the best waterfalls including the ‘Bear Shola Falls’,” he said.

Now, the authorities are promoting tourism at ‘Anju Veedu waterfalls’ and the tourists could spend their time trekking. “However, it’s risky at times while crossing a river at this new locale. Hence, tourists need to be guided properly before getting access to this spot,” he said.