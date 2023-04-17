Farmers at loss as NCCF-run DPCs plagued by politics
RANIPET: Politics and high attrition rate of billing clerks (BCs) in the 21 direct purchase centres operated by National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) has resulted in farmers in Tharmaraipakkam, Vanakkambadi and Valayathur villages in Arcot taluk being forced to go for distress sale with private traders, sources revealed.
Farmer VS Sankaran of Vanakkambadi said, “Nearly 300 farmers in the three villages are forced to sell to private traders who quote rock bottom prices. As against the normal price of Rs 1,600 per 75 kg bag, private traders offer only Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,150 for a bag of 78 kg.”
Asked to elaborate, Sankaran said, “While the net weight is 75 kg, the weight of the gunny sack is added as 1 kg and traders citing various reasons, including high moisture content, soil and dirt add another 2 kg to total 78 kg and hence farmers in addition to poor rates also loses another 2 kg per bag.”
Lack of billing clerks has resulted in the NCCF local coordinator asking farmers to provide persons with tabs who would be trained to operate and bill paddy for a monthly wage of Rs 10,000, Sankaran added.
However, coordinator Mohammed Tharic had his own tale of woe. “Though I moved the necessary machinery, gunny bags and related materials to the DPCs what is irksome is that new BCs who take up work are pressurised by local politicians, due to which many BCs have quit their jobs.”
“Also the billing clerks with political clout demand that their methods and not those ordained by the NCCF be followed. I have repeatedly informed politicians that the facility is for farmers. I have also informed the Ranipet Collector’s PA (agriculture). However, all DPCs in Arcot taluk are expected to be fully operative shortly,” he added.
Sources said that tabs procured by NCCF were not functioning. “All such preparation should have been undertaken before the DPCs were started. With harvest ending in 10 days farmers will be left with stocks which they are unable to offload at DPCs,” said R Subash, state youth wing leader of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.
