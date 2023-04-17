TamilNadu

Chitrai Festival begins with flag hoisting at Thanjavur Periya Koil

Visuals from Brihadeeswarar Temple of Thanjavur
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The 18-day festival of Chitra began this morning with flag hoisting at the Brihadeeswarar Temple of Thanjavur also known as Thanjai Periya Kovil.

On this occasion, Sri Chandrasekhar Swami along with Panchamurthy Swami was set near the flagpole with special decorations and special abhishekams (poojas) were performed.

The Chithirai Therottam, the main event of the festival, will be held on May 1 from 6 am to 7 pm.

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by Palace Hereditary Trustee Shivaji Raja Bhansle, Palace Devasthanum Assistant Commissioner Kavitha, Executive Officer Madhavan, Superintendents Balasubramanian, Rengaraj, Murugan.

Thanjavur
Brihadeeswarar temple
Flag hoisting
18-day festival of Chitra
Thanjai Periya Kovil
Panthakkal Muhurtham
Chithirai Therottam

