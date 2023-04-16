RSS rally held across TN, MoS Murugan participated in Chennai

CHENNAI: The RSS rally began in various districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Madurai.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan participated in the RSS rally held at Korattur, Chennai.
Accordingly, the rally began at 3 pm today at Korattur, Chennai.
It is reported that the rally began from New Bus Stand, going through Quadrilateral Junction, Pillayar Temple Bus Stop, Gandhi Statue, and ends at Old Bus Stand.
It is also reported that an RSS meeting is currently being held at the premises of Dr. Nalli Kuppuswami Vivekananda Vidyalaya Junior College, Chennai at the end of the rally.
Earlier we had reported that more than 500 policemen have been deployed under the DSP Srinatha to prevent any untoward incident, where the rally is being held. Bomb squads, with the help of sniffer dogs, are combing crowded places and the rally route for explosives.
The right-wing organisation was directed to conduct rally following the court's guidelines. They have been barred from using bamboo sticks while taking out the rally.
