RSS conducts rally in 45 places across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following RSS rally, a public meeting will be held at Villupuram at 3 pm. The rally starts from New Bus Stand, goes through Quadrilateral Junction, Pillayar Temple Bus Stop, Gandhi Statue, and ends at Old Bus Stand.

In this context, more than 500 policemen have been deployed under the DSP Srinatha to prevent any untoward incident. Bomb squads, with the help of sniffer dogs, are combing crowded places and the rally route for explosives.

The right-wing organisation was directed to conduct rally following the court's guidelines. They have been barred from using bamboo sticks while taking out the rally.