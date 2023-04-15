Return land to owners, High Court tells NHAI
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to return unused land acquired for the Puducherry-Tindivanam four-lane road project to the rightful owners.
Allowing the writ appeals by the land owners, the division bench comprising acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy set aside the single judge’s order to continue the status quo. The court also directed the NHAI to acquire the land following norms if it is required later for the work.
The NHAI had acquired the land for the extension of a four-lane highway project between Puducherry and Tindivanam in 2010. Accordingly, the lands of Albert Emmanual and others were also acquired by NHAI and compensation was given to them.
Subsequently, Albert Emmanual and others moved the Madras High Court demanding the return of their land after the construction of the national highway project started.
“Since there is already a four-lane highway for a certain distance along the route between Puducherry and Tindivanam, the acquired land from the petitioners would not be required for the construction of the highway. Therefore, the NHAI should hand over the said land and the compensation money will be returned, “ counsel for the plaintiff prayed to the court.
However, the court said that the appellants shall deposit the compensation amount received by them with interest at the rate of 9 percent annum from the respective date of receipt of award amount till the date of deposit with the Competent Authority/Special District Revenue Officer, National Highways, Villupuram District Collectorate, Villupuram within 8 weeks.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android